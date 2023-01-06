MyTelenor App Integrates HBL Payment Gateway

Telenor Pakistan partnered with HBL in November to integrate the HBL Payment Gateway into MyTelenor App for consumers to recharge digitally from anywhere.

The key focus was to provide its customers with a hassle-free payment system via credit cards/debit cards for bill payments and more with the HBL Payment Gateway.

By integrating 12 banks, HBL is also offering a direct transfer facility for the customers to recharge simply through the app.

With the help of HBL payment gateway, Telenor has simplified the recharge and payment process for subscribers by digitalizing the recharge process for the customers.

Through this initiative, Telenor has already started benefitting with incremental recharge through convenience and self service functionality to its subscribers.

Telenor has seen a significant increase of 147% in the number of transactions, as well as a 105% increase in transaction value.

This success proves that incremental value creation for the consumers inevitably leads to the success and promise of the brand, as both Telenor Pakistan and HBL gained substantial popularity after the feature launched on MyTelenor App.