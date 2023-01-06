PAC Takes Notice of Rising Islamabad Club Membership Fees

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has taken notice of the Islamabad Club’s membership fee spike and has called the Club management to the next meeting.

Noor Alam Khan, Chairman of the PAC, inquired as to what rule the Islamabad Club management is demanding membership fees ranging from Rs 2 million to Rs 3 million, as it seems to be no check and balance on them.

The PAC also proposed a raise in FC and Motorway Police wages and the governmental transfer of personnel who have been at the same post for three years at its meeting to analyze the audit paras connected to the Ministry of Communication for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Taking notice of the matter of suspected bribery accepted by ANF staff at Islamabad Airport, the PAC expressed its extreme displeasure with the clip of the ANF officials seen taking bribes at Islamabad Airport and called DG ANF to the subsequent meeting for an explanation.