Punjab University Advertises Vice Chancellor Vacancy Again

Punjab’s Higher Education Department (HED) has once again advertised the post of Vice Chancellor (VC) of Punjab University. Last year in April, the HED had advertised the job and notified a VC Search Committee.

However, Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) expressed serious reservations over the VC Search Committee. As a result, the HED notified a new committee.

Now, the post has been advertised once again. The deadline has been set at 23 January, with PUASA demanding the HED to ensure merit and transparency in the appointment of the VC.

On the other hand, Punjab University officials have raised questions over the re-advertisement as they believe there were no grounds for posting the jobs.

In a separate development, the Punjab University inaugurated a Miyawaki forest. The forest has around 7,000 saplings spread across two acres of land and more saplings will be planted.

Numerous trees are planted in the Miyawaki forest and the project will serve as an oxygen reservoir and will also be home to different species of birds.