Punjab is Launching New Digital Land Record System

The Punjab government is implementing a new land tracking system, however, the tax records for 460 Mouzas (villages) in the Rawalpindi district are still incomplete.

Regarding this, the Board of Revenue (BoR) has addressed a letter to the deputy commissioner requesting that the scanning of ‘Massavi’ (details of land ownership) be completed by January 9, so that a team can visit the district headquarters to inspect it.

According to the letter, the BoR director stated that the Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement initiative was being started with the help of the World Bank (WB), in which each Khasra will be digitally mapped to replace the current manual land maintenance method.

BoR will create a land repository development effort based on Geographical Information System (GIS).

The letter said that available information on land records is critical for the transformation of land records from traditionally held manual accounts to the digital format.

The majority of the digitized Massavi maps records were already available at BoR, but they did not provide a full picture of the region. As a result, a Mouza-level list is being created to collect the Massavi maps that need to be scanned.

The government of Punjab’s new land tracking system would record property details with a house number rather than a Khasra, Khyut, or Khatun.

Through digitalization, the new system is designed to streamline the land revenue system and enhance land record management. The government has also ordered that missing maps and property ownership records be restored.

A new cell in the commissioner’s office has been established to speed the resolution of land-related matters, and residents will be able to file complaints and engage in hearings via video connection.