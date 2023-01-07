PCB to Pay Ramiz Raja Pension After Abrupt Ouster

Former PCB Chairman and cricketer Ramiz Raja has requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to continue his pension after leaving his office as the PCB Chairman.

The former Pakistan captain is keen on availing his right to a pension from the Pakistan Cricket Board as he is a retired cricketer. According to recent reports, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman will be receiving Rs. 154,000 from the PCB.

Ramiz, during his reign as the PCB chairman, had increased the pension from Rs. 54,000 to 154,000, as he believed that the ex-cricketers should be respected for their services to the country.

It has been reported that Ramiz Raja has also signed the PCB’s code of conduct to continue receiving his pension. The code of conduct prohibits him from speaking out against the PCB on any public channel, including YouTube.

The former PCB Chairman had given statements against the current administration after being removed from the board as he had disagreements with the new PCB Chairman Najam Sethi.

Ramiz Raja served as the PCB chairman from September 2021 to December 2022, and was recently replaced by Najam Sethi for the role.