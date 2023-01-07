Sarfaraz Ahmed Returns Home to Warm Welcome After Memorable Comeback [Video]

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Sarfaraz Ahmed, received a warm welcome on returning home after the two-match Test series against New Zealand.
After the second Test ended in a draw, Sarfaraz Ahmed reached his home in Buffer Zone, Karachi and was warmly welcomed by his family, fans, and relatives.
The youngsters shouted loud slogans and clapped their hands to pay tribute to Sarfaraz Ahmed, who also waved his hands in response to his fans.
warm welcome for kaptaan, Sarfraz k leay phool or dhol se istaqbal @SarfarazA_54 pic.twitter.com/0mTqSf2skV
— Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) January 6, 2023
The Karachi-born cricketer was awarded player of the series for his outstanding performance in the Test series, as he struck three fifties and a match-saving century.
The 35-year-old scored 335 runs in four innings at an average of 83.75, with the highest score of 118 runs that saved the second Test for the home side.
With this performance, the right-handed batter now has the highest average among Pakistani wicket-keeper batters in the history of Test cricket.
In the opening Test, the Karachi-born batter surpassed Kamran Akmal on the list of Pakistani wicket-keeper batters with the most runs in red-ball cricket. The right-handed batter has now scored 2,992 Test runs at an average of 38.85 in fifty games, including four centuries and 21 half-centuries.
It is worth noting that the Champions Trophy-winning captain returned to the playing XI after an almost four-year absence, with his last match in 2019.