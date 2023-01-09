First Shipment of Russian Wheat Arrives in Karachi

The first shipments of wheat imported from Russia arrived in Karachi on Monday.

According to officials of the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, two Russian ships carrying wheat have arrived in Karachi.

According to an official, a total of 750,000 tonnes of wheat will be imported from Russia. Out of the total wheat imports, 450,000 tonnes of wheat from Russia would reach Pakistan through Gwadar port.

Officials further said that all shipments of imported wheat from Russia are expected to reach Pakistan by March.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of 350,000 tonnes of wheat has already arrived in Pakistan, the wheat has been imported from several different countries. However, Russia has become the single largest wheat supplier to Pakistan.

The government allowed the import of wheat last year to avert any shortages.