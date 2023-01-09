Haris Rauf Reveals His Struggles to Play for Lahore Qalandars

Star Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf, has opened up on his selection in professional cricket through the Lahore Qalandars talent hunt program.

Speaking on a TV show, Haris Rauf stated that he used to play street cricket and then came to tape-ball cricket before the start of his professional cricket.

The Rawalpindi-born cricketer recalled the time when he, along with his friends, went to Lahore in 2017 to participate in the talent hunt program.

The 29-year-old cricketer added that when they reached the stadium, the gate was closed as they had to travel all the way from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

“I was with my friends so I asked them to scout the area for the entrance gate. We eventually located a gate, and we entered the stadium,” he stated.

Haris went on to explain that he had completed all of the rounds prior to the last one, in which he had to bowl each ball quicker than the previous one.

It is worth noting that the star pacer has been regarded as an integral part of the national team since his debut, having appeared in 15 ODIs and 57 T20Is.

Last year, Haris made his Test debut in the first Test match against England in Rawalpindi where he suffered an injury, forcing him to miss an important red-ball season.