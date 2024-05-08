ZAK City Brings Foster + Partners and Meinhardt Group to Pakistan

In close proximity to the picturesque Islamabad city, ZAK City, a visionary housing project owned by ZAK Holdings (Pvt) Ltd is set to raise industry standards by providing a refined living experience at an affordable value within the beautiful city of Islamabad.

With inclusivity at the core of ZAK City, their team aims to introduce a paradigm-shifting standard in Pakistan by developing the forefront of infrastructure and eco-design.

Collaboration with Foster + Partners and Meinhardt Group

Norman Foster founded the practice in 1967, and over five decades he has established a sustainable approach to the design of the built environment.

He believes that the quality of our surroundings affects the quality of our lives, and is driven by his passion for innovation and excellence. He is also president of the Norman Foster Foundation, based in Madrid. In 1999, he was honoured by The Queen with a life peerage, taking the title Lord Foster of Thames Bank.

With offices across the world, Foster + Partners’ notable projects include: JPMorgan Chase Building, New York City USA, Beijing Capital International Airport, China, Apple Park, California USA, Wembley Stadium, London UK, CityCenterDC, Washington, D.C. USA, Bloomberg’s European headquarters, London UK, and Lusail Stadium – the centerpiece venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This is the company’s first-ever project in Pakistan along with Meinhardt Group which has over 68 years of experience, and more than 4,000 projects under their belt. A significant milestone has been reached as renowned international companies venture into the country’s housing projects.

On the other hand, Meinhardt’s reputation has been synonymous with trust, innovation, and engineering excellence for decades. A few of their acclaimed projects are: Four Seasons Private Residencies – Bangkok Thailand & Marina Coastal Highway, Resorts World, Mediapolis, Marina Bay Financial Centre, Singapore Changi Airport – Singapore.

Chairman, Syed Zaigham Abbas Kazmi: The aim is to create a lifestyle that embodies the essence of luxury—an environmentally conscious setting, and a prime example of a smart city at a comparatively affordable price point.

The development is strategically located at the cutoff point of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), serving the key trade route that spans the entire length of Pakistan and serves western China in an unmatched way. This feature alone has made the project the talk of the town, as it is strategically positioned for the immense footfall that will inevitably come to it because of the CPEC.

Moreover, the development is also conveniently located at a mere 12 minutes’ drive from the airport, which will give it sustained traffic and transform it into a hub of diversified activity.

ZAK City will also be directly accessible from the M1 Motorway via a dedicated Interchange, as well as through a signal free route from Central Islamabad via Main Kashmir Highway. This ease of access puts residents and investors minutes away from Islamabad and its adjacent areas.

Investors who are looking for growth can rely on ZAK City’s esteemed location, diverse plot options, and commitment to quality.

In terms of providing state-of-the-art amenities, infrastructure, and leading design, this development will pioneer mindful, luxurious living for the middle class.

The design of these units will allow each of them to house a single family, with ample room for storage, good ventilation and lighting, water harvesting & recycling, sound and heat insulation, and sufficient parking space.

Above all, each unit’s current and considered design will truly allow it to be a home. The expertise of ZAK City’s international partners is sure to introduce an unprecedented standard of sustainable and livable design for the mass market in Pakistan.

Toby Blunt, Senior Partner at Foster + Partners, emphasized the innovative vision behind ZAK City, stating: “The uniqueness of ZAK City is trying to create something that relates very much to the traditions of Pakistan but is forward-looking, innovative, and very sustainable. It’s very important that we create such public spaces for people and enhance their lifestyles.

The expansion will be segmented into zones/clusters dedicated to residential apartments, a business district, a retail village, healthcare district, multi-faith prayer spaces, educational and healthcare centres along with multiple designated mixed-use areas for landscaping, retail villages, clubhouses, utility areas, sports complexes, & parking facilities.

The sheer range of amenities and activities reflects the attention to detail of the ZAK City team and its partners, and its commitment to enabling an elevated lifestyle for residents in the long run. Through well-designed public spaces, community centres, and recreational facilities, the masterplan intends to foster a sense of community.

Syed Chan Shah Kazmi, CEO, described the environmental strategy for ZAK City, explaining: The project aims to incorporate LEED-certified buildings, utilise energy-efficient systems, and seamlessly integrate green spaces and infrastructure within the natural landscape. This holistic approach is designed to minimise environmental impact while maximising quality of life, setting ZAK City apart as a beacon of sustainable urban development.

This innovative project is designed to integrate green building practices, energy-efficient systems, and infrastructure that blends within the natural environment for a LEED certified, sustainable, climate-conscious living experience.

The result is a vibrant community that meets the residential, commercial/retail, and hospitality needs of today, while anticipating and accommodating future needs for working, living, and playing in urban areas. Translating these paradigm-shifting practices into tangible improvements for the average resident’s life is at the heart of this effort.

So, look no further! Invest in ZAK City to secure your dream home and immerse yourself in an unprecedented luxurious urban lifestyle.