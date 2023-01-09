Naseem Shah Makes New World Record in First 4 ODIs

Naseem Shah, the 19-year-old Pakistani pace bowler, has set a new world record by taking 15 wickets in his first four One Day Internationals (ODIs). This achievement surpasses the previous record of 14 wickets, held by Ryan Harris and Gary Gilmour.

Naseem Shah has started the home series against New Zealand with a five-wicket haul. With stellar figures of 5 for 57, Naseem Shah’s tally of ODI wickets reached 15 which is the most number of wickets taken by any bowler after playing only four ODI matches.

Naseem’s 15 wickets also include two consecutive fifers. His impressive performance has garnered praise from fans and experts alike.

Naseem Shah took the first 10 wickets in his debut series against the Netherlands when the team’s prime pacer, Shaheen Afridi, was injured. Nows, with a phenomenal start to his ODI career, Naseem Shah has cemented his place as a permanent member of Pakistan’s ODI team in the first few outings. Pakistan will hope that he can continue his rich vein of form throughout 2023 and become a key player for the team in the upcoming ODI World Cup.