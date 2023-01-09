Sindh Fails to Award Rs. 25,000 Promised to Toppers of 2021 Matric and Inter Exams

The Sindh government had announced a cash reward of Rs. 25,000 for each of hundreds of thousands of students who secured an A-1 grade in matric and inter exams of all provincial educational boards in 2021.

A total of 152,101 students across the seven educational boards in Sindh received an A-1 grade. However, they are still waiting for the Sindh government to fulfill its promise as none of them have gotten the cash prize.

According to details, the Sindh government had promised to disburse Rs. 3.8 billion to seven boards. Unfortunately, the boards are still awaiting the government to release these funds.

Due to poor decision-making, hundreds of thousands of students have lined up to receive the cash prize for securing an A-1 grade in matric and inter exams held in 2022.

In a separate development, last month, the Sindh government announced the schedules for matriculation and intermediate examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

Matric exams across the province will be held from 8 May 2023, and inter exams will commence from 22 May 2023. The question papers will contain MCQs of 20 marks, short questions of 40 marks, and long questions of 40 marks.