Babar Has Scored More Runs Than Kohli and Suryakumar Combined in Last 3 Years

Pakistan all-format captain, Babar Azam, has scored more international runs than Indian batters, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, in the last three years.

Since the start of 2020, the Lahore-born cricketer has scored 5,310 runs across three formats in 115 innings including 13 centuries and 39 half-centuries.

The top-class Indian batters, on the other hand, have collectively scored 5,116 international runs in 154 innings including five centuries and 43 half-centuries.

Babar Azam, who also captains Pakistan, scored 835 runs in 2020 in 19 innings at an average of 69.58 including two centuries and seven fifties.

In the year, 2021, the 28-year-old batter scored 1,760 international runs in 45 innings at an average of 40.93 including three centuries and 14 fifties.

In 2022, the stylish batter ended the year as the leading run-scorer across formats, scoring 2,598 runs at an average of 54.12.

Year Innings Runs Average 100s 50s 2020 15 835 69.58 2 7 2021 45 1760 40.93 3 14 2022 52 2598 54.12 8 17 20023 3 117 39.00 0 1

The former Indian captain, Kohli, who has been struggling since the 2019 World Cup, scored 3,154 runs including two centuries and 28 half-centuries.

The ICC T20 top-ranked batter, on the other hand, has scored 1,962 runs in 58 innings including three centuries and 13 fifties.