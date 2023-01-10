Govt Announces Spring Holidays at Schools in UAE

UAE’s Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) has approved the school calendar, under which public school students will enjoy three-holiday breaks, including a 21-day spring vacation, 4-day-break each for Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha, during the second and third semesters of this academic year.

The spring break, marking the end of the second semester, will be from 27 March to 16 April 2023. However, for teachers, the spring break will be from 1-16 April.

It is worth pointing out that the spring vacation only applies to schools that follow the curriculum of the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE). Other schools, following overseas curriculum, will announce their own spring breaks.

Besides, the MoE’s annual school calendar instructs that vacation duration for all schools should not exceed 8.2 weeks throughout the academic year, regardless of the curriculum being followed.

According to the MoE, the minimum number of school days per year in UAE is at least 182 days. The academic year in UAE spans from late August to the end of June.