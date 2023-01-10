Pakistan Signs Deal for Education Cooperation With Hong Kong

Director of the Hong Kong Education Bureau, Dr. Choi Yuk-lin has said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Hong Kong and Pakistan on education cooperation provided a framework for facilitating strategic collaboration in education between the two sides.

As part of efforts to strengthen educational cooperation between Hong Kong and Pakistan, the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Federal Ministry of Education and Vocational Training of Pakistan signed the MOU last week.

Dr. Choi, who helped support Pakistan’s educational programs in Hong Kong, said that she was certain that the memorandums would enable Pakistan and Hong Kong to engage in more extensive educational cooperation and exchanges, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

In accordance with the MOU, reciprocal measures include the exchange of expertise and experience, academic documents, teaching aids, and demonstration materials, as well as the exchange of scholars, students, and other teaching personnel.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, who was visiting Hong Kong, witnessed the signing of the MoU by Dr. Choi Yuk-lin, Director of the Hong Kong Education Bureau, and Bilal Ahmad Butt, Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong.

Both the Ambassador and Dr. Choi agreed that more talent was required to support the Belt and Road initiative, particularly in the Greater Bay Area.

Ambassador Haque invited Dr. Choi to Pakistan to give a talk in order to exchange teaching experiences and ideas. Dr. Choi also agreed that educational exchange and exposure could improve education.

The Consulate General stated that the Urdu examination other than Cambridge would be held in Hong Kong after two years.