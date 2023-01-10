Traffic Warden Waseem Arshad Wins “Mr. Lahore” Body-Building Title

Waseem Arshad, a traffic warden, has been awarded the title of Mr. Lahore in the bodybuilders’ competition 2023, reported 24News on Tuesday.

The buff traffic officer secured the second position in the same competition last year when the City Traffic Police (CTO) Dr. Asad Malhi summoned him to his office to encourage the young officer.

In a video interview last year, Arshad revealed that he had been bodybuilding to stay fit since his college days, and only pursued it professionally a few years ago.

He expressed that he goes to the gym after his work shift ends and that his passion for bodybuilding motivates him to work out even after tiring work shifts.

He went on to say that he even started a YouTube channel to provide knowledge and training to anyone who wants to learn or get physically fit but cannot afford a personal trainer or gym membership.