KP to Establish Its First-Ever Sports School

In a major step towards promoting sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government has announced plans to establish the first sports school in the region. The school will focus on imparting knowledge and training in sports refereeing, coaching, and other sports-related matters, aimed at benefiting sportsmen and athletes in the province.

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Atif Khan, made the announcement during the inauguration ceremony of new squash courts at Frontier College for Women in Peshawar. The minister stated that the government, under the leadership of Tehreek-e-Insaf, has invested heavily in the field of sports and given it the status of an industry in a bid to revive sports in the region.

The school, which will be the first of its kind in Pakistan, is part of a larger initiative by the government to construct various sports complexes, squash courts, and gymnasiums across the province, with a budget of billions of rupees. As part of this initiative, 20 squash courts will be built at different locations in the province.

ALSO READ Mickey Arthur Confirms Whether He Will Become Pakistan’s Head Coach or Not

The ceremony was attended by several prominent figures, including Squash Legend Qamar Zaman, John Sher Khan, Muhabullah, and the Principal of Frontier College, Miss Roshan. The principal thanked the government for the construction of the squash court in the college and stated that Frontier College has produced some of the best players in the province and the country.

In addition to the squash court at Frontier College, High School Number One, Government College Peshawar, Government Girls High School Lady Griffith, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Woman Squash courts of University Peshawar, and Government High School Nave Clay were also inaugurated on the same occasion.

It is hoped that with these measures, Pakistan will be able to regain its lost position in squash and other sports. The establishment of the sports school will play a vital role in achieving this goal by providing the necessary knowledge and training to upcoming sportsmen and women.