Misbah Lambasts Propaganda Against Babar Azam

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah ul Haq, believes some elements are attempting to put undue pressure on Babar Azam, which should not be happening.

Speaking to the media, Misbah said that the recent press conference and the questions asked there reflect that he is being put under pressure.

The former coach stated that if a decision must be taken, everyone, including players and management, should sit together.

The 48-year-old cricketer went on to say that putting unnecessary pressure not only harms an individual but will also disrupt the overall setup.

Misbah stated that the recent experimentation has harmed the national team, citing the performance in the home series against England and New Zealand.

Misbah stated that creating a team for red-ball cricket is a difficult task that must be approached with caution as Pakistan team plays only a handful of matches.

“We are off track in Tests, changes cannot get results, Pakistan team is undoubtedly a powerhouse in white ball cricket, Pakistan bowlers and batsmen are top in white ball cricket,” he added.

Misbah further added that appointing different captains in the setup will shake up things a lot and that will result in politics.