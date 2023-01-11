PM Shehbaz Sharif Forms Energy Saving Committe for Pakistan

The Prime Minister formed a committee to implement an energy-saving plan for Pakistan. The 22-member committee will be headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself.

The committee includes important federal ministers, federal secretaries, and chief secretaries of all four provinces. MD Nika, DG PSQCA, and DG Pekert are also members of the committee. The committee will look into short, medium, and long-term energy-saving projects.

It will also formulate a policy for the local-level production of energy-saving devices. The committee will interact with the provincial governments and the private sector, the notification said. It will consider reducing circular debt and import bills through energy-saving projects.

The committee will take steps to reduce subsidies in the energy sector through energy-saving projects. Energy consumption will be reviewed on a monthly basis and corrective measures will be suggested.

It will also identify inefficiencies in current energy-saving plans and suggest solutions. The Secretariat of the Energy Saving Committee will be Science and Technology Division. The Energy Saving Committee will hold a meeting after every 14 days, revealed the notification.