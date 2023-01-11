‘Popeyes Meme Kid’ Signs NIL Deal With Famous Food Chain

Popeyes, the New Orleans-style fast food chain, has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with former meme star, Dieunerst Collin.

While a meme is usually seen as a figure of fun, it can also become a life-changing moment for the one involved. Similar is the story of Dieunerst Collin commonly known as the “Popeyes meme kid” for a viral video of him as a child looking shocked and annoyed in a Popeyes restaurant. Collin is now ready to get paid for his fame as he has signed a NIL deal with Popeyes.

The chain tracked down Collin after he posted on social media that he had gone from being the Popeyes meme kid to a high school football state champion. Collin was part of the East Orange High School team that won the New Jersey state title in 2021. In an effort to catch Popeyes’ attention, Collin launched a social media campaign, asking the chain to recognize him on social media.

On January 10, Popeyes’ Twitter account reposted Collin’s message, saying, “Let’s get this bread(ing),” hinting that a deal had been signed. Collin expressed his excitement about the deal on Instagram Live, saying, “I didn’t know the internet was like that. Now I know to never doubt the internet.”

This deal with Popeyes marks a new opportunity for former meme stars to capitalize on name, image, and likeness deals. It also serves as an example of the power and reach of social media, and how it can open doors for individuals to pursue new and unexpected opportunities.