PTA Preparing Outside Plant Code Specifications and Guidelines

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is in the process of preparing outside plant code specifications and guidelines for in-building solution cabling and processes for use of the utility infrastructure for telecommunication services, ProPakistani has learned.

Official documents revealed that PTA will devise an advisory code for outside plant for utilization by the local authorities to ensure that telecommunication ducts and associated access points are provided on new roads, railways, and footpaths.

The standards for in-building telecommunication cabling including recommendations on the neutral hosts in commercial buildings will also be developed.

Furthermore, guidelines will be framed on standard processes and terms and conditions for use of the infrastructure of electricity, gas, and water networks, and the communication infrastructure owned and operated by utility infrastructure owners, for telecommunication services.

PTA is focusing on national telecom equipment standards, outside plant code, in-building cabling standards, and use of the utility infrastructure to save costs, the documents said.