Al-Nassr’s Rivals Al-Hilal Want to Sign Lionel Messi to Match Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr’s rivals Al Hilal are looking to sign Lionel Messi to rival the recent signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Nassr.

The recent surprise signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr has attracted interest in the Saudi club and the local competitors Al-Hilal are looking to match that by pursuing a move for Lionel Messi.

The Saudi club is reportedly prepared to offer the Argentina legend a salary of $300 million per year. It must be noted Messi already has a relationship with Saudi Arabia as the country’s tourism ambassador, which could aid Al Hilal’s bid to bring the World Cup-winning superstar to the Saudi Pro League.

It has also been reported that the Saudi state will financially support Al Hilal in their pursuit of signing Messi to help the promotion of the Saudi league.

The potential signing of Messi and Ronaldo to rival clubs in the Saudi Pro League is believed to be an effort to improve the league’s status and attract more international attention.