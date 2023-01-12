Al-Nassr’s Rivals Al-Hilal Want to Sign Lionel Messi to Match Cristiano Ronaldo

By Ayna Dua | Published Jan 12, 2023 | 9:08 pm

Al Nassr’s rivals Al Hilal are looking to sign Lionel Messi to rival the recent signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al Nassr.

The recent surprise signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr has attracted interest in the Saudi club and the local competitors Al-Hilal are looking to match that by pursuing a move for Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ

The Saudi club is reportedly prepared to offer the Argentina legend a salary of $300 million per year. It must be noted Messi already has a relationship with Saudi Arabia as the country’s tourism ambassador, which could aid Al Hilal’s bid to bring the World Cup-winning superstar to the Saudi Pro League.

It has also been reported that the Saudi state will financially support Al Hilal in their pursuit of signing Messi to help the promotion of the Saudi league.

ALSO READ

The potential signing of Messi and Ronaldo to rival clubs in the Saudi Pro League is believed to be an effort to improve the league’s status and attract more international attention.

Ayna Dua

lens

TikToker Jannat Mirza Lip-Syncs to Bollywood Classics [Videos]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Environmental Tribunal Sends Notice to High Riser Along Karachi Seaview
Read more in proproperty
close
>