British Media Slammed for Defaming Pakistan in Uranium Controversy

The Foreign Office has rejected reports of the British media about intercepting a uranium-contaminated package that allegedly originated from Pakistan at Heathrow Airport, London.

Speaking in this regard, Foreign Office Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra, said, “No information to this effect has been shared with us officially. We are confident that the reports are not factual.”

ALSO READ Govt Unlikely to Increase Profit Margins for Oil Companies this Week

According to details, The Sun broke the news, claiming that the uranium-contaminated package reached the UK from Pakistan via Oman Air flight WY-101 on 29 December.

Border Force officials were alerted about the package during routine checking. Upon further inspection, they found that the package consisted of scrap metal, and uranium was filled in metal bars.

ALSO READ Sindh Gives Last Warning to Teachers Avoiding Digital Attendance

A senior Pakistani official, who has been informed about the matter, revealed that an Oman Air flight left for the UK from Karachi at 4 AM. Only frozen meat and garments were booked in its cargo.

No metal was booked in its cargo, the official noted, asserting that Pakistan is being dragged into the issue. The official said that Pakistan has robust export protocols for radioactive materials in place and their surreptitious export is not possible.