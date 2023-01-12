Sindh Gives Last Warning to Teachers Avoiding Digital Attendance

Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has given a final warning to teachers who are not marking their attendance through Sindh School Daily Monitoring System (SSDMS).

SSDMS mobile application was launched in March of last year. It was launched simultaneously in at least one school of each of Sindh’s 29 districts.

More than 10 months after its launch, many teachers are still not using SSDMS, making it difficult for the authorities to keep a track of their attendance.

The SELD has ordered non-compliant teachers to start marking their attendance through the application from 16 January. Otherwise, disciplinary proceedings will be launched against them.

The SELD in collaboration with UNICEF launched the SSDMS mobile application on 16 March 2022. The app aimed to help SELD to track the attendance of students, teachers, and staff members.

SSDMS was funded by the European Union (EU), the application also sends an SMS to parents and teachers in case a student remains absent from school.