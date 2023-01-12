Islamabad Club Kicks Out Bureaucrats for Buying Memberships From Scholarship Funds

Islamabad Club has reportedly kicked out senior bureaucrats and officials of the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST) for embezzling millions of rupees from scholarships meant for students.

To restore its image in the public’s eyes, the club has also reimbursed Rs. 25 million misused by the officials to obtain memberships to NEST.

Earlier, it was reported that two senior bureaucrats, along with four officials of the National Endowment Scholarships for Talent (NEST), misused around Rs. 25 million meant for needy students and got membership in the Islamabad Club.

NEST’s Board of Directors (BOD) reportedly nominated Athar Hussain Zaidi, Faysal Qasim, Qamar Safdar, and Quratulain Talha for Islamabad Club membership in November 2021.

CEO NEST, Mohiyuddin Wani, allegedly approved the request before getting transferred to Gilgit Baltistan (GB) as Chief Secretary. Asim Iqbal succeeded him and allegedly released Rs. 25 million to the Islamabad Club. He was then posted in Cabinet Division as Additional Secretary.

Later, Mohiyuddin Wani clarified that he did not release the funds for memberships of NEST officials. He wasn’t the CEO when funds were transferred to Islamabad Club.

The clarification from Wani gave rise to controversy and Education Ministry dug deeper. The Ministry asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to verify the authenticity of the signatures of Mohiyuddin Wani.

The four officers mentioned above along with two senior bureaucrats were sacked. The Ministry also requested Islamabad Club to reimburse Rs. 25 million to NEST as this amount was not released in a transparent way.