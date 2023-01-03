Xiaomi Launches One of Its Most Affordable Poco Phones for Below $100

The Poco C50 has just become official in India as one of the most affordable Poco phones to date. It is simply a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ which is available in Pakistan as well. Its price tag goes even below the $100 mark, making it accessible to a wide variety of customers.

Design and Display

Just like the Redmi A1+, this phone is built around an IPS LCD sized at 6.52 inches with 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The meager display specifications should keep the battery going for a long time.

The back panel of the Poco C50 has a leather-like texture, making it fingerprint resistant.

Internals and Software

The Poco C50 runs Android 12 Go Edition with an additional layer of MIUI optimized for Poco. It runs on a MediaTek Helio A22 12nm chipset with 2 GB or 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The microSD card slot allows for expansion.

Cameras

Two cameras are located on the back. One is a depth sensor and the other is an 8MP wide-angle f/2.0 camera. The front of the device has a 5MP selfie camera and all shooters on the phone are limited to 720p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

Although the Poco C50 carries a long-lasting battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh, it charges very slowly at 10W.

The phone will go on sale on January 10 in India with Royal Blue and Country Green color options. It has a starting price of only $74. There is no word on a global launch yet.

Poco C50 Specifications