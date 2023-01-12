Saudi Fund for Development to Finance Pakistan’s Oil Derivatives Worth $1 Billion

In the implementation of the directives from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, and the Secretary Ministry of Economic Affairs in Pakistan, Dr. Kazim Niaz, signed an agreement to finance oil derivatives worth $1 billion to Pakistan.

The agreement was signed in Islamabad in the presence of Saudi Arabia and Pakistani officials.

ALSO READ Engro LNG Helps Save Over $3 Billion Via Furnice Oil Imports

Aimed at supporting Pakistan’s economy, sector growth, and navigating economic challenges, the strategic agreement comes as a continuation of the support provided by the Government of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan to build a sustainable economy.

In 2019 and 2021, the SFD signed agreements to finance oil derivatives with a value of $4.44 billion. The agreement marks the latest steps taken by the Government of Saudi Arabia through the SFD and the Pakistani authorities to enhance development in the country.

Since the Fund’s establishment, the SFD has supported more than 40 projects and programs in different development sectors valued approximately at $1.4 billion to finance Pakistan’s energy, water, transportation, and infrastructure projects.