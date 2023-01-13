Corruption, Casinos and Jayawardene Setting Up His Business Explain SL’s WC Horror Show

An independent panel has revealed shocking news regarding the Sri Lankan team after investigating their off-field behavior during the 2022 T20 World Cup.

As per the details, some of the players and officials had been involved in partying at casinos and corruption during the marquee event in Australia last year.

ALSO READ Tetra Pak Supports Islamabad United as Nutrition Partner for the Fifth Year

Sri Lanka, who won the Asia Cup 2022 just days before the T20 World Cup 2022, performed poorly, finishing fourth in their Super 12 group.

Danushka Gunathilaka was arrested hours after the side’s campaign ended and has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against a woman in Sydney.

The report revealed that Chamika Karunaratne, who was fined and given a suspended ban, was involved in a casino brawl with six teammates.

During the investigation, team manager, Mahinda Halangoda, stated that some of the players went to the casino for dinner due to early restaurant closings.

Mahela Jayawardene traveled with the team as a consultant at the board’s expense but was found busy developing his business in Australia.

The board spent $7,000 to send Jerome Jayaratne, a former high-performance manager, who played no part in the setup, to Melbourne for 10 days.

The investigation team urged that the ministry of sports take all documents under its custody to conduct a thorough audit of the Sri Lanka Cricket board.

The cricket board has not yet responded to the situation, but the sports minister stated that he will review the report and take appropriate action after doing so.