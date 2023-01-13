Nestle Pakistan Appoints New CEO

Jason Avanceña has been appointed as CEO and Director of Nestle Pakistan.

The company made this announcement through a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

He was serving Nestle in Sri Lanka and Maldives. His predecessor Samer Edmond Chedid will quit the office after serving the leading FMCG in the Pakistani market for around three years since 2019.

Jason joins Nestlé Lanka with over 25 years of experience with Nestlé in the Philippines, Indonesia, Switzerland, and Pakistan, with a strong background in Dairy and Nutrition.

Nestle Pakistan is one of the leading foreign FMCG in Pakistan with a diversified range of products. The company reported a profit of Rs. 12.7 billion in 2021 and Rs. 11.3 billion in the nine months of 2022.