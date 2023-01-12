UAE Businessmen Keen to Explore Investment Potential of Pakistan

A delegation of investors and businessmen from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The delegation comprised Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, the Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ), Syed Basar Shueb, Managing Director, International Holdings Company (IHC), and others.

ALSO READ UAE Agrees to Extend Current Loan and Provide Additional $1 Billion to Pakistan

While talking to the delegation the prime minister said that Pakistan has great investment opportunities and the government is taking all necessary steps to facilitate investors.

During the meeting, the delegation was briefed with regards to the geo-economic potential of Pakistan in the areas of food and agriculture, aviation, power, alternate energy including solar energy, financial services, healthcare, industry, logistics, real estate, tourism, and hospitality.

Alsuwaidi showed interest in expanding ADQ’s global presence and readiness to explore the business and investment potential of Pakistan. ADQ is one of the largest holding companies in the Middle East region with a diverse portfolio of large enterprises covering key sectors of the non-oil economy of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, Federal Minister for Investment Board Saalik Hussain, and senior government officers.