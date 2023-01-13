Saeed Ajmal Lashes Out at Critics for Calling Babar Azam Selfish

Former spinner, Saeed Ajmal, has responded to critics, who have labeled Babar Azam a selfish batter, claiming that the right-hander is a match-winner.

Speaking to the media, the off-spinner stated that if the 28-year-old is a selfish batter, then the Men in Green require two or three more selfish batters.

Ajmal, who represented Pakistan in 113 ODIs and 64 T20I added, “Babar Azam is a good player and any negative aspect of his game can be rectified.”

The 45-year-old cricketer also addressed recent rumors about the sacking of the all-format captain, saying that there is no need for a separate captain.

The Islamabad United assistant coach stated that if the management wants changes, then they should appoint separate captains in white and red-ball cricket.

It is pertinent to mention here that the right-hander came under scrutiny after the home side lost the second ODI against New Zealand in Karachi.

Although Babar Azam scored 79 runs in 114 balls in the second game, his second half-century of the series, he was criticized for a below-par strike rate.

The Lahore-born-cricketer is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing three-match ODI series, scoring 145 runs at an average of 72.50 including two fifties.

The Men in Green will lock horns against the Kane Williamson-led side in the series-deciding encounter today at the National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi.