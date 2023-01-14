Govt Announces Fees for E-Passports

Following the approval of the issuance of Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) in Pakistan, the federal government has determined the schedule for submitting fees, according to 24News.

The pricing schedule for diplomatic, official, and ordinary groups has been released. When their current passports expire, ordinary citizens will be granted MRPs as well.

MRPs are being issued solely from Islamabad in the initial phase. The timing for the service’s introduction from additional cities across the country will be revealed later.

Fees can be paid through the Pakistan Passport e-Payment Service portal, using the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), mobile app, MobiCash, or EasyPaisa.

The following are the registration fees for various categories:

Normal Registration:

Validity 36 pages 72 pages 100 pages 5 Years Rs. 3,000 Rs. 5,500 Rs. 6,000 10 Years Rs. 4,500 Rs. 8,250 Rs. 9,000

Urgent Registration:

Validity 36 pages 72 pages 100 pages 5 Years Rs. 5,000 Rs. 9,000 Rs. 12,000 10 Years Rs. 7,500 Rs. 13,500 Rs. 18,000

Fast Track Registration: