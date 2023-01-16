Human Rights Watch Wants Afghanistan Banned From International Cricket

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has recently written a letter to the International Cricket Council (ICC) calling for the suspension of Afghanistan from ICC membership and from participating in international cricket. The letter states that the Taliban’s restrictions on women’s rights, including participation in sports, violate the ICC’s Anti-Discrimination Policy for International Cricket.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is facing calls to suspend Afghanistan from ICC membership and international cricket, as the country’s women and girls are denied their basic rights, including the right to participate in sports under Taliban rule. This is in violation of the ICC’s Anti-Discrimination Policy, which aims to ensure that cricket can be enjoyed by all players, officials, and spectators, regardless of their backgrounds, and free from discriminatory conduct.

Human Rights Watch has sent a letter to the ICC highlighting the issue. Since the Taliban took power, it has implemented a variety of rules that restrict women’s rights, including closing training centers and threatening female athletes to stop playing. This has resulted in many Afghan athletes abandoning their sporting careers for the sake of their security.

HRW Director of Global Initiatives, Minky Worden, stated that many athletes are still living in fear in Afghanistan, unable to safely pursue their passion for sports. According to HRW, the ICC has a clear policy against discrimination and Afghanistan should be held accountable for not upholding the policy.

The ICC has yet to respond to the letter from HRW. This call for suspension highlights the need for the international community to address the serious human rights violations in Afghanistan and to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their gender, have access to sports and other human rights.