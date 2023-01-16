Pakistan’s Mobile Internet is Faster Than India and Other Asian Countries: PTA

Pakistan has the second-highest average mobile broadband speed in the South Asian region. ALSO READ PTA Issues Regulatory Initiatives for Affordable Telecom Services and Digital Transformation A PTA document has revealed that Pakistan has the second-highest average mobile broadband speed in the region. According to the document, the average mobile broadband download speed in Pakistan is 20.84 Mbps, which is above other regional countries.

For instance, India’s average mobile broadband download speed is 19.57 Mbps whereas in Bangladesh it is 16.33 Mbps.

Sri Lanka is leading the South Asian region with an average mobile broadband download speed of 20.90 Mbps. The average download speed in Nepal is 20.60 Mbps, slightly lower than in Pakistan.

Currently, 78% of Pakistan’s population is covered by 3G and 75% by 4G mobile signals. The authority also claims that 1 GB data cost in Pakistan has further decreased to 0.58% of gross national income per capita, well below the UN Broadband commission’s recommendations.

According to the document, the PTA, in its performance agreement with the Prime Minister’s Office, set a target of 51% broadband penetration by June 2022 and 55% by June 2023. The authority successfully achieved 55% broadband penetration in July 2022.

Under the National Broadband policy 2021, a target has been set for 80% broadband penetration by 2025 and 90% broadband penetration by 2030. A target of greater than 30 Mbps average broadband speed by 2025, and a 50% reduction in average price per gigabyte by 2025 has also been set under this policy.