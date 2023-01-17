Court Dismisses Railway Officer’s Petition Seeking Rs. 75 Increase in Salary

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) has rejected a petition filed by a former Pakistan Railways (PR) officer seeking an increase of only Rs. 75 in his basic salary.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case today.

The petitioner, Ghayas, a retired PR employee, filed a tribunal appeal in 2017, 5 years after his retirement, seeking an increment. During the hearing, his counsel argued that the Rs. 75 rise in employee’s salary should have been made in 1983.

In response to this argument, CJ Umar Ata remarked that the railway employee remained silent for around 20-25 years and hence his claim has expired, implying that the delay in filing the petition and the length of time that has passed since the due increment rendered the case invalid.

Overall, the SCP’s decision highlights the importance of the timely filing of petitions. It also serves as a reminder that legal remedies may not always be available for issues that haven’t been pursued for a long time.