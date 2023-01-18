Apple Launches 2023 MacBook Pro With Even Longer Battery Life

Apple has unveiled the 2023 versions of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, as well as the Mac mini, all featuring the new M2 Pro and M2 Max processors. These new models boast improved connectivity options and a lower starting price for the Mac mini.

MacBook Pro 2023

The MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models can now be configured with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, which claim to offer up to 20% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU power compared to the previous generation.

Users have the option to choose from Apple’s preset options or customize their own processor, memory, and storage configurations. The M2 Pro options include a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU or a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU. The M1 Max can be had with a 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU, or a 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU.

The new processors in the 2023 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models also feature updated unified memory configurations. The M2 Pro is available in 16 GB and 32 GB RAM options, while the M2 Max offers 32 GB, 64 GB, and 96 GB options. You can also configure the built-in flash storage from 512 GB to a whopping 8 TB.

The lowest-priced variant comes with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The new processors also improve battery life, with the 14-inch model providing 18 hours of video playback and 12 hours of wireless web browsing. The 16-inch model offers 22 hours of video playback and 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

The new MacBook Pros also feature improved connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6E for faster wireless connectivity, and the HDMI has been upgraded to the 2.1 standards, supporting resolutions up to 8K at 60Hz and 4K at 240Hz.

The new 14-inch models are available in three variants with prices starting at $1999, $2499, and $3099, while the 16-inch models are available at $2499, $2699, and $3499. All models can be configured on the Apple online store.

Mac Mini

On the desktop side, the new Mac mini features the M2 and M2 Pro processors, and has a lower starting price of $599, as the previous Intel model has been discontinued.

The Mac mini is available in two models: the $599 model, which comes with the M2 processor, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 8 GB RAM, and the $799 model, which is also equipped with the M2 processor, but can be configured with 16 GB or 24 GB RAM.

As for the $1299 model, it has a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, but this can be taken up to 12 cores and 19 cores for the CPU and GPU respectively. It has 16 GB RAM that can go up to 32 GB.

The M2 variant brings up to 2 TB storage and the M2 Pro sibling can allow for 8 TB, but there is no M2 Max option available for the Mac mini.

As for availability, both the MacBook Pro models and the Mac Mini are up for preorders, with shipments starting on January 24th.