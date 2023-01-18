Global Smartphone Market Dipped Significantly in 2022

Market research firm Canalys has released its latest report on the global smartphone market share for the last quarter of 2022 as well as the full previous year.

The numbers are looking grim for the mobile industry as the market shrunk by 17% during Q4 2022. Total shipments in 2022 also declined by 11%, going below 1.2 billion.

As per usual, Apple won the race in Q4 results thanks to its latest iPhone launch that happened during the same quarter. However, this time Apple recorded its highest quarterly market share to date at 25%. Samsung stood at 20% and Xiaomi scored 11% during the period.

Oppo took the fourth spot with 10% and Vivo came fifth at 8%, while “other” mobile vendors made up 26% of the total sales.

Compared to Q4 2021, Apple’s market share increased by 2%, while Samsung and Oppo went up by only 1%. Vivo’s market size remains unchanged and Xiaomi dropped by 2% on the list. Canalys says that Xiaomi’s drop can largely be blamed on “challenges in India”.

As for yearly results, Samsung is still at the top with 22% of the market on its hold. Apple is at 19% and Xiaomi is also close behind with 13%. Oppo and Vivo had a 9% market share each.

Samsung and Apple gained 2% more of the market in yearly results, while Xiaomi and Vivo fell by 1%. Oppo also lost some market share but only by 2% compared to the previous year.

Canalys predicts “flat to marginal growth” for the entire market in 2023. Analyst Le Xuan Chiew suggests that smartphone vendors should approach the year with caution, prioritize profitability, protect market share, and reduce costs to “adapt to the new market reality”.