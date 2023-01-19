No New Private Schools Were Registered in Rawalpindi Last Year

Rawalpindi’s District Education Authority (DEA) has been unable to properly manage the affairs of private schools, miserably failing to streamline the registration process.

In 2022, the DEA was not able to register a single private school. There are currently 1,240 new applications pending.

DEA’s meetings were held throughout last year but they only turned out to be a formality. Many private schools are operating without approval because they have not received registration certificates.

Despite new admissions starting on 1 February, many private schools are still unregistered. According to official documents, there are 2,500 registered private schools in the Rawalpindi district. However, there are more than 5,500 private schools operating in the district.

Under the Schools Registration Act, the DEA is bound to decide on a school’s registration within 60 days of receiving the application. Unfortunately, many applications have been pending for 10 to 15 months.

It is worth noting that the registration fee for a high school is Rs. 9,000 and Rs. 6,000 for a middle school. The fee for renewal of registration for a high school is Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 1,000 for a middle school.