Nokia C12 Launched Globally for Only $130

HMD Global has launched the Nokia C12, a budget Android 12 Go Edition phone, to start off 2023. This phone is a follow-up to the Nokia C10, released in early 2021, but with a smaller size. That’s right, we are skipping the C11 and going straight to 12.

Design and Display

The C12 features a 6.3″ LCD with HD+ resolution, measuring 160.6 x 74.3 x 8.75mm and weighing 177.4g, compared to the C10’s 6.52″ display, measuring 169.9 x 77.9 x 8.8mm, and 191g. The more recent Nokia C31 has an even larger 6.75″ display.

The only difference in design is that the main camera has moved to a corner. There is still no fingerprint unlocking and the bezels are as big as ever.

Internals and Software

The Nokia C12 is powered by the entry-level Unisoc SC9863A1 chipset, which is based on a dated 28nm node. It has 8 Cortex-A55 cores, 4 at 1.6GHz and 4 at 1.2GHz, and a PowerVR IMG 8322 GPU.

The phone comes with 2 GB of RAM, with an option to add an extra 2GB of virtual RAM. Thankfully, the Go Edition of Android OS can work with as little as 1 GB of RAM since it is designed for budget devices. There is 64 GB of built-in storage, but no micro SD card slot for expansion.

Cameras

The Nokia C12 has two cameras, an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and an LED flash, and a 5MP front-facing camera in a notch. Both cameras have Night and Portrait modes. The rear camera can record 1080 30 FPS videos, while the front camera is limited to 720p clips.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications also remain unchanged at 3,000 mAh with no fast charging onboard. It can be charged through a micro USB port.

The phone is only available in a single memory configuration (2 GB/64 GB) at a starting price of $130. It is available in several regions around the globe but it is unclear if it will arrive in Pakistan.

Nokia C12 Specifications