RDA Issues Notices to More Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has taken action against illegal private housing societies by issuing notices to the owners and warning the public not to invest in them.

The notices were issued by the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate under the guidance of the Director General (DG) RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jhappa.

The notices are in accordance with the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

The illegal societies in question are Cighu Country Farms in Mauza Chak Cighu at Chak Beli Khan Road Rawalpindi, Countryside Residencia in Mauza Kaliam Mughal at GT Road Rawalpindi, and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh in Mauza Ranial at Girja Road Rawalpindi.

The RDA is also taking steps to combat illegal advertisements and has filed FIRs against these societies. The Planning Wing of the RDA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against these illegal and misleading advertisements.

The RDA has advised the public to avoid investing in illegal and unauthorized housing schemes and to verify any potential investment with the RDA before proceeding.