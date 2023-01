Official PSL 8 Schedule Finally Announced

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the official schedule for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament is set to commence on 13 February while the final of the tournament will be held on 19 March.

The opening encounter of the tournament will be played between defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, and last year’s finalists, Multan Sultans, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The opening ceremony will also be held at the same venue.

The second match of the tournament will be played on the next day at National Bank Arena (formerly National Stadium Karachi). The tournament will heat up as Babar Azam heads back to face his former team, Karachi Kings. Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings will be played on 14th February at National Bank Arena.

According to PSL 8 schedule, the 34-match tournament will be played at four venues including Multan, Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. The first phase of the tournament will be held at Multan and Karachi before the teams move to Rawalpindi and Lahore for the latter stages of the tournament.

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore will be the venue for the final of PSL 8, with the playoffs also taking place at the same venue. Rawalpindi will play hosts to 11 matches, the most in the tournament, while Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each. Multan will host 5 matches in the first 5 days of the tournament.

Here is the full schedule:

Date Fixture Time Venue 13 February, 2023 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 8:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium 14 February, 2023 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 15 February, 2023 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators 6:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium 16 February, 2023 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 17 February, 2023 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 6:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium 18 February, 2023 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 19 February, 2023 Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United 2:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium 19 February, 2023 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 20 February, 2023 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 21 February, 2023 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 22 February, 2023 Multan sultans vs Karachi Kings 6:00 pm Multan Cricket Stadium 23 February, 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 24 February, 2023 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 26 February, 2023 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans 2:00 pm National Bank Cricket Arena, Karachi 26 February, 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 27 February, 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 1 March, 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 2 March, 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 3 March, 2023 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 4 March, 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 5 March, 2023 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 6 March, 2023 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 7 March, 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars 2:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 7 March, 2023 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 8 March, 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 9 March, 2023 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 10 March, 2023 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 11 March, 2023 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans 7:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 12 March, 2023 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi 2:00 pm Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium 12 March, 2023 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 15 March, 2023 Qualifier (1st vs 2nd) 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 16 March, 2023 1st Eliminator (3rd vs 4th) 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 17 March, 2023 2nd Eliminator (1st Eliminator Winner vs Qualifier Runner-up) 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 19 March, 2023 Final 7:00 pm Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

