Nestle Pakistan Seeks Govt Support for Resolution of Issues

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of Nestle Pakistan led by Nestle Pakistan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Samer Edmond Chedid at Finance Division today.

Chedid briefed the finance minister about the company’s footprints in providing quality food items, especially for children. He also apprised the minister of some issues the company is facing and sought the support of the government, according to a handout issued by the Ministry of Finance.

January 20, 2023

Dar welcomed the delegation and highlighted the economic situation. He stressed that despite challenging economic conditions, the government is introducing reforms in various sectors of the economy. He said that the government is providing a conducive environment for ease of doing business and facilitation to the investors.

The minister appreciated Nestle Pakistan for providing essential quality food to the population and stressed increasing exports of its products. He extended support and facilitation to resolve their issues at the earliest.

SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, and senior officers from Finance Division and Nestle team participated in the meeting.