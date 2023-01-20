You Can Now Travel From UAE to Turkey For Just Rs. 12,500 or AED 199

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, UAE’s affordable national airline, has commenced flight operations to Ankara, offering easy and direct travel for both tourists and residents in the UAE and Turkey.

The flight from Abu Dhabi to Ankara operates on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday and has ultra-low fares starting at Dh199. Tickets at this price can only be booked at Wizz Air’s website and Wizz mobile application.

ALSO READ You Can Now Sail an Electric Catamaran in UAE’s Palm Jumeirah for Just Dh100

The above-mentioned fare is only valid on one-way tickets. It includes an administration fee and allows one carry-on bag (max:40x30x20cm). Additional charges will be applicable on the trolley bag and each piece of checked-in luggage.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi flies to over 36 cities in 25 countries and plans to expand operations further in 2023.

ALSO READ Fujairah Announces Huge Fines for Pedestrians and Drivers Who Don’t Follow Rules

Ankara, the capital of Turkey and Central Anatolia, offers tourists shopping malls, state houses, and a vibrant nightlife. It also has well-preserved architectural sites such as castles and ruins.

It also has two important Turkish monuments: the Anıtkabir, which honors the founder of modern Turkey, and the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations. The city also has a rich arts and cultural landscape.