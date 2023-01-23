Dar Heads Off to Qatar to Discuss Investment Opportunities in Pakistan

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has left for a two-day visit to Qatar today.

Sources told ProPakistani that Dar will discuss strengthening bilateral relations and future investments with Qatari authorities.

Discussions on cooperation and investment in the economic sector between Pakistan and Qatar are expected. Sources said Dar will also hold talks with Qatar on energy trade and related investment issues. A tentative discussion on the possibility of the sale of two power plants to Qatar is also on the cards.

Discussions on Qatari investment in Karachi and Islamabad airports are likely. Pertinently, Doha has already shown interest in taking administrative control of the airports if possible.

Dar is expected to come back to Pakistan tomorrow, the sources added.