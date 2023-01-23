UAE Police Releases Advisory as Rain Strikes Various Parts of Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was greeted by an overcast morning and heavy rain in some areas today, reducing temperatures to 22°C in Dubai and 4°C in mountainous regions.
During the afternoon, Deira residents reported heavy rainfall, as confirmed by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Following the heavy rainfall, UAE authorities issued warnings to both motorists and residents. The weather department has also predicted partly cloudy conditions, with a chance of rainfall in certain eastern, coastal, and western areas.
In the morning, light to moderate rain was reported in the Al Dhafra region, some parts of Abu Dhabi, and Fujairah International Airport.
The Abu Dhabi Police has urged drivers to stay alert during the rain and stick to traffic rules. The turbulent weather is expected to continue in the coming days, and authorities have advised travelers to check the weather before beginning their journey.
Here are the guidelines released by Ras Al Khaimah Police for motorists:
- Slow down when visibility is low.
- Maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
- Be mindful of potential distractions while driving.
- Stick to lowered speed limits during unstable weather.
- Heavy vehicle and public transport operators should educate their drivers on safe driving during rain.
- Avoid mountainous regions during heavy rain.
- Turn on low beams during daytime driving.
- Frequently check brakes, tires, and windscreen wipers.