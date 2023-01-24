Islamabad’s IJP Road to Be Completed This Month Without 9th Avenue Flyover

The major work on IJP Road in Islamabad is set to conclude within January 2023, former Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman Capt. (R) Usman Younis tweeted yesterday.

He shared a video showing the progress made on the project so far, stating that the IJP road will be complete and fully functional by the end of this month, minus Agha Shahi (9th) Avenue flyover, which is still under construction.

Along with that, Younis highlighted the following progress made on the IJP Road reconstruction:

Asphalt pavement, brick, and concrete (ABC) 70% complete

Rigid Pavement is 90% completed

Mandi Mor Bridge — all structure work completed except expansion joints & NJB

Nullah Lai Bridge – all structure work completed except expansion joints

The project began in October 2021, with the initial date of completion being April 2023. It was awarded to the National Logistics Cell (NLC) after it came in as the lowest bidder.

While most of the project seems ready, the 9th Avenue flyover point will still see traffic jams for a while.