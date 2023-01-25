Pakistan’s Taimoor Khan Retains World Heavyweight Boxing Championship Title

Pakistani boxer, Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation heavyweight championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok.

Taimoor knocked out his opponent in the second round to defend his title and extended his overall fight record to seven wins, which now include six knockouts.

Prior to the fight, Taimoor stated that he is ready to defend his title and had requested prayers from his fans so that he can make his country proud. He remarked that he was highly motivated to enlighten the name of his beloved country and continue his reign as the heavyweight champion.

The Pakistani boxer had risen to fame as he defeated his Indian opponent, Vedant Agarwal, for the ABF heavyweight championship title last year. This was Taimoor’s first fight since his win against his Indian opponent and he successfully defended his championship with a wonderful performance.

While Taimoor did ensure keeping his title for another fight, it also ensured his eligibility for the World Boxing Association Intercontinental Championship as well. Details about his fight for the intercontinental championship have not been finalized yet.