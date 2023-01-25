Smuggling Attempt of USD 115,000 and CAD 31,000 Foiled at Karachi Airport

In a shameful incident at a time when the country is running low on foreign exchange reserves, the Airport Security Force (ASF) apprehended an individual, Raheel, attempting to smuggle a large sum of foreign currency and gold out of the country.

This blatant act occurred at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, as Raheel was departing for Bangkok. The ASF discovered a staggering $115,000, 31,000 Canadian dollars, and 50 grams of gold in Raheel’s possession, all of which were concealed in his luggage.

The criminal was then handed over to Customs for further questioning and severe punishment. It is sickening to see individuals attempting to undermine the economy and harm the country in such a way.

Last April, Pakistan Customs at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport successfully thwarted a brazen attempt to smuggle foreign currency out of the country.

Customs officials discovered $65,000 hidden in the baggage of a female passenger traveling to Doha. The currency was promptly seized and however, the passenger was permitted to proceed with her flight.

In view of foreign currency smuggling incidents, it is imperative that strict measures are taken to combat such illegal activities and prevent individuals from undermining the struggling economy.