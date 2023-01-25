Here are Additional Picks of All Teams for PSL 8

All the PSL franchises have picked up their two additional players to boost the supplementary category for the PSL 8. Moreover, the franchises have also selected the players for the vacant spots in their squads.

While the main draft was held in December, the PCB had recently permitted the teams to expand their squads to 20 members each. The two additional players have been included in each team to ensure the smooth running of the tournament in case of injuries or other issues.

Moreover, the teams have also been allowed to choose replacements for unavailable players. With this, the franchises have completed their 20-member squads in this mini-draft.

Islamabad United have named Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar, and English pacer Tom Curran, as their supplementary picks. They have also selected Tymal Mills and Gus Atkinson as the replacement picks. Meanwhile, left-handed batter Haris Sohail and right-arm pacer Khurram Shehzad will don the jersey of Peshawar Zalmi. Also, Richard Gleeson has been picked by Peshawar Zalmi as a partial replacement.

Moreover, Multan Sultans have opted to add South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Pakistani pacer Amad Butt to their squad for the PSL 8. They have also picked veteran cricketer Kieron Pollard and Izhar-ul-Haq Naveed as their additional members.

Lahore Qalandars have included Sam Billings, Shane Dadswell, Kusal Mendis, and Ahsan Bhatti in their team. On the other hand, Karachi Kings decided to boost their pace attack with Musa Khan and Ben Cutting. They have also added chinaman Faisal Akram to their squad.

Quetta Gladiators have picked up Qais Ahmed in the supplementary category, while Dwayne Pretorius, Will Jacks, and Nuwan Thushara have been chosen as partial replacements.

With the teams all stacked up, the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to begin on 13th February 2023.