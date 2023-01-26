FBR Recovers Rs. 1.2 Billion from Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) Peshawar has recovered an amount of Rs. 1.218 billion through bank accounts of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority.

According to the details, the amount recovered was based on an audit for the tax year 2017 and tax year 2018.

ALSO READ ECC Okays Revised Conditions for Export of Sugar

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued recovery notices under section 138 of the Income Tax Ordinance, against demand notices but the taxpayer failed to deposit the same and filed an appeal before Commissioner Appeals, Peshawar but the appeal was dismissed by Commissioner Appeals.

After the dismissal of appeals, the recovery was made under section 40 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.