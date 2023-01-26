Kazahkistan Agrees to Sign Transit Trade Agreement with Pakistan to Support Economy

Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Kistafin met with Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday and agreed in principle to sign Kazakhstan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement.

The two discussed potential opportunities for trade and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including the conclusion of several transit trade agreements.

The Minister remarked that the government is keen to further establish strong economic and trade ties between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the two sides would expedite the process of concluding the agreements.

Syed Naveed Qamar observed that Pakistan will host the next session of the Joint Working Group on Trade in the coming months to discuss issues in bilateral trade and undertake measures for enhancing economic integration.

The minister remarked that the MoU between Kazakh Invest & QazTrade from Kazakhstan and TDAP & BOI from Pakistan signed on 23rd December 2022 will further enhance Trade and Investment activities between the two sides.

Kistafin expressed his appreciation to the Minister for his support and expressed optimism that the agreements would be finalized soon.

Besides this agreement, the Ambassador also showed keen interest in Pakistani sports goods, furniture, and tourism.

Subsequently, Syed Naveed Qamar invited the Ambassador as “Guest of Honor” to the 18th Trade Fair of the OIC member states is scheduled to be held from 16-18th Jude, 2023 in Lahore with the theme of women entrepreneurship.

He also invited Kazakh Government to establish a “Special Pavilion” at the OIC’s Trade Fair.